The ex-husband of “Breakaway” singer Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, has been ordered to return millions of dollars to her after overcharging the star during his time as her manager.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married in October 2013, but the pop music icon filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2022. The pair have two children, a son and a daughter, together.

According to TMZ, the publisher has obtained legal documents that suggest a Californian labour commissioner has ruled that Blackstock booked numerous deals for Clarkson, including her time as a mentor on singing contest The Voice, deals with companies Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair, and a gig as the host of the Billboard Music Awards.

TMZ reports that Blackstock unlawfully collected fees for booking the gigs, amounting to $2,641,374.

The labour commissioner has now reportedly told the former manager to hand the cash back to Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson allegedly also tried to get commission paid back that Blackstock got for securing her TV hosting role on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but the labour commissioner sided with Blackstock. He will reportedly contest the other rulings.

In August, Clarkson made headlines after changing the words to her single “Piece By Piece” during her Vegas residency. The lyrics were originally about how Blackstock had supported her following her turbulent relationship with her absent father.

In the original version, Clarkson sings: “He never walks away, he never asks for money, he takes care of me, he loves me”.

However, in her amended version, sang in the wake of the divorce becoming finalised, Clarkson sang: “I just walk away when they ask for money, I take care of me ’cause I love me.”