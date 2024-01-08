A United Nations-backed organisation is reportedly investigating the UK’s human rights commission following bullying claims made against chief Baroness Kishwer Falkner.

Baroness Falkner, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) chair, was accused of misconduct and discrimination in May 2023 following more than 40 complaints made against her by staff.

An internal investigation into the complaints – which included bullying, transphobia and harassment – was opened and dropped in just a few days.

The investigation was then re-opened several months later after equalities minister Kemi Badenoch commissioned an independent review into the handling of the complaints against Falkner.

In a statement to Channel 4 following the publication of the allegations, Falkner said she takes the allegations “very seriously” and that she would be “cooperating fully with the investigation”.

“All I can do is explain that allegations were received in February in my capacity as chair of the Commission,” she said.

Following the review’s conclusion in October, in which a committee said it would “work through any outstanding issues with all parties in confidence”, Falkner said she was “grateful” to see the end to the investigation into the claims, which she called “unsubstantiated“.

But, after the end of the review, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) has opted to conduct its own investigation into the allegations.

The independent human rights administrative body works with the United Nations to uphold human rights standards internationally in collaboration with national human rights institutions (NHRIs), which include the EHRC.

The review, which is reportedly set to take place in March, was agreed upon after the GANHRI received a number of complaints from civil society and human rights organisations, including up to 30 LGBTQ+ groups.

Among them is the LGBTQ+ rights group Stonewall, which released a statement in November saying that the EHRC was “falling short” of its duties in upholding its independence and institutional effectiveness.

“All countries need effective, independent national human rights institutions to promote and protect human rights,” Robbie de Santos, Stonewall’s director of communications, said.

“With anti-trans hate crime and prejudice rising, and Britain sliding down the international rankings on LGBTQ+ rights, LGBTQ+ people in Great Britain need a more robust and independent human rights watchdog.”

EHRC could lose UN status following review

Not only will the review delve into the many allegations against Falkner, but it will also dictate whether the EHRC can keep its A status as a UN-backed NHRI.

In justifying the review, GANHRI also cited the recent report by independent UN expert, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, who said in May that the commission wanted to give the government a “formula through which it would carry out discriminatory distinctions” against trans people.

Madrigal-Borloz added that he was “particularly alarmed” by recommendations made by the EHRC to change the definition of sex in the 2010 Equality Act to mean ‘biological sex’.

In response, GANHRI urged the EHRC to ensure it is upholding the standards expected of NHRIs and to remain “independent” and “effective”.

Stonewall’s chief executive, Nancy Kelley, also said the EHRC’s recommendations to change the Equality Act were “extraordinary” and “designed to promote the exclusion of trans people”.

“If they were made law, the EHRC’s changes would effectively force most trans people to de-transition, a situation that would shame our nation,” Kelley said.

In a statement to PinkNews, a spokesperson for the EHRC said: “We take seriously our duty to protect and promote equality and human rights for everyone. That includes considering, carefully and impartially and on the basis of evidence, how the rights of one person, or group, might be affected by the rights of another.

“We are very confident that we can respond robustly to any questions the Committee may have in March. In the meantime, we remain focused on continuing to fulfil our role as an A status National Human Rights Institution.”