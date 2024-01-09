Lil Nas X has dropped a promo image for his new single, and it’s likely that this one won’t be making the playlists of right-wing Christians.

“Industry Baby” hit-maker Lil Nas X, who has claimed he will deliver the “greatest comeback of all time” when his new music drops on 12 January, has so far made good on that promise.

The superstar shared the artwork for his new single on Instagram on Monday (8 January), which shows an image of him portraying Jesus on the cross while it’s hoisted up by five people.

The queer rapper captioned the post: “My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time. J Christ. January 12, 2023, 00:00 EST. Be there.”

Lil Nas X has faced criticism over his upcoming project, after revealing he’d be entering his “Christian era”. His dad is renowned gospel musician Robert Stafford, who has supported the singer and his career wholeheartedly.

But never one to shy from controversy, Lil Nas X’s latest artwork has caused quite the stir.

One person wrote under his post: “I’m not even Christian but this is weird, [you’re going to] really be cancel[led] if you keep trying to troll.”

Another wrote: “Matthew 24:5 says, ‘Many will come in my name’, claiming [to be] the Messiah. They will deceive many’. This is a perfect representation of that verse. Repent.”

A third said: “This is truly blasphemy at its finest. Jesus is King. The mockery and evil never ends.”

Others wrote: “This is going to piss off a lot of people,” and: “Oh lawd, the Christians [going to] have a frenzy over this one.”

Fans of the rapper could see through his post, with one person pointing out that his marketing is “genius” but “controversial”.

Grammy-Award-winner Lil Nas X’s new single, which hasn’t yet been named, will be his first since 2022’s “Star Walkin’”.

At the beginning of January, the rapper responded to comedian Dave Chappelle, who, during his latest Netflix special, The Dreamer, took aim at him for being the gayest n***** that ever lived”,

In response to Chappelle’s jibe about his video for number-one hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, he wrote on X/Twitter: “Y’all gotta let ‘Call Me By Your Name’ go, me and the devil broke up three years ago.”