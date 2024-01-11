FKA twigs hits out at ‘double standards’ over banned Calvin Klein advert

FKA twigs has hit out at “double standards” after her Calvin Klein advert was banned for purportedly presenting her as a “stereotypical sexual object”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned a Calvin Klien advert featuring FKA twigs for “objectifying women”.

Released last April, the poster shows FKA twigs wearing a denim shirt over one shoulder, revealing half her body but covering her breast and half of her bum. Text above the image read “Calvins or nothing”.

After receiving just two complaints, stating the promotional images were “overly sexualised” and offensive, the ASA ruled that the image “placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised”.

The regulator added that the now-banned advert “presented her as a stereotypical sexual object”.

In response, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter and dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday (10 January) to air her grievances.

FKA wrote that she didn’t see the “stereotypical sexual object” the ASA had branded her but instead “a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine”.

She went on to add that the ban felt like “double standards” due to similar adverts being circulated.

Despite the ban, FKA said she remains “proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality.”

She concluded the message by thanking Calvin Klein and fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot.

Calvin Klein has defended the advert, stating that it was similar to those related for many years in the UK.

FKA twigs’ comments come after just days after the brand released a new campaign starring The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White, who stripped down to nothing but his underwear for the advert.

An ASA spokesperson said in response to FKA’s post, as reported by the BBC: “Our published ruling sets out why, on this occasion, the ad broke the rules by irresponsibly objectifying a woman and being targeted inappropriately.”