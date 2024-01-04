Jeremy Allen White strips off to his underwear for Calvin Klein campaign.

Jeremy Allen White is the latest star to strip down to his underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign.

The Bear star has teamed up with the iconic brand to run across New York in nothing but his Calvin Klein pants.

The campaign sees the actor rep classic Calvin Klein underwear that’s available to shop at calvinklein.co.uk and calvinklein.us.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Calvin Klein debuted the campaign on social media, captioning the post: “Jeremy Allen White is iconic in Calvin Klein Underwear. designed in New York City.”

It features the actor stripping down from his shorts and white vest into a pair of classic white Calvins, which is soundtracked to “You Don’t Own Me”.

The clip then shows him heading to a roof top in New York, before doing pull ups, stretches and lounging on a couch in his underwear.

He also appears in still images shot by Mert Alas, and it’s safe to say that fans and the internet are collectively thirsting after the actor.

One retweeted: “Save me Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein save me.”

save me jeremy allen white in calvin klein save me pic.twitter.com/Dx4Zd0jS5m — 💌 (@lavertigineee) January 4, 2024

Another said: “Jeremy Allen White was not on my shortlist of potential Calvin Klein underwear models, but he’s doing the job very well!!.”

Jeremy Allen White was not on my shortlist of potential Calvin Klein underwear models, but he’s doing the job very well!! pic.twitter.com/29kEEQMplq — Kea (@jacquemusx) January 4, 2024

Others replied saying, “I get it now” and “I’m sat” and “oh lord”, while another joked saying: “comments be classy challenge”.

Some of the underwear worn by White in the campaign includes the Intense Power range, which feature a bigger Calvin Klein logo along the waistband.

He also reps a pair of classic black trunks, with a white Calvin Klein logo on the waistband alongside thin stripes.

Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/uoIUN8wmAL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2024

In an interview with GQ discussing the Calvin Klein campaign, White said: “I didn’t see this in my future necessarily. Who grows up thinking, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?'”.

He joins the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson who’ve previously broken the internet after stripping off for Calvin Klein.