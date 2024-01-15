Ariana Grande shares clip of ‘yes, and?’ in the studio: ‘I love that “life”‘

Ariana Grande has shared a glimpse behind the scenes of her latest single in a new video posted to her TikTok on 15 January.

The singer-songwriter thrust her loyal Arianators into a frenzy with the release of her track “yes, and?” on 12 January, and the star was heavily involved in the production of the 2024 single.

For the dance-pop track, the 30-year-old worked alongside the musical masterminds of Max Martin — who has also worked with the likes of Britney Spears, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga — and Ilya — who is behind some of Jennifer Lopez and Sam Smith’s songs.

The clip showcased the singer deciding between phrasing in the recordings, with one moment showing Grande pausing the recordings to say: “I love that ‘life.'”

Her fans were quick to praise her work on the single, with one writing on TikTok: “i could watch her producing her own songs for hours 😭.” Meanwhile, a second wrote, “WOMEN IN TECH”, while a third added: “mother heard us say we like studio footage and she delivered.”

The single is the first release fans have gotten from the star in three years, as Grande has been busy channelling Glinda the Good Witch for the highly-anticipated Wicked movie. But now that filming has wrapped, we’re well and truly embracing Ari’s next era of music.

Aside from a featured track in the 2021 film Don’t Look Up, “yes, and?” marks Ariana’s first music release since her 2020 album Positions, which featured hit singles like “34 + 35” and “POV”.

Her newest single appears to tackle her controversies this year head-on, including the dating rumours surrounding her and her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

Grande split from her husband Dalton Gomez last year, and the dating allegations came to a head when Slater’s ex-wife Lilly Jay allegedly confirmed the relationship to Page Six, and didn’t appear to be in support of Grande. “My family is just collateral damage,” she told the outlet.

While neither Grande nor Slater has commented on said rumours, the pair have been snapped whilst out together on numerous occasions.

It would appear that Grande is well aware of the public reaction to last year’s drama, but she doesn’t have time for your opinions. In the track, she says: “Why do you care so much whose d*ck I ride?”

Sing it, girl.