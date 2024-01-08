This is the lipstick Ariana Grande wears on the cover for new single ‘yes, and?’

This is the red lipstick that Ariana Grande wears on the cover for her upcoming single “yes, and?”.

The pop star officially revealed details for her much-anticipated new single, which is due for release on 12 January.

It’s being kept tightly under wraps, but is expected to be the lead single from her forthcoming seventh studio album.

Alongside the title and release date details, Grande also dropped the cover for “yes, and?” on her Instagram.

It features a blurred, close-up of the singer’s face, which sees her repping a statement red lip look – that’s been created using her brand’s r.e.m. beauty products.

You may like to watch

She’s wearing ‘On Your Collar’ classic lipstick, in the red shade “Attention”, that’s available to shop at rembeauty.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s described by the beauty brand as a “classic lipstick with vivid colour and one stroke applicaion”. It’s available in 10 shades, ranging from “ceo” and “cabarnet” to the nude “pucker up” and “lingerie”.

One fan commented on r.e.m. beauty’s Instagram post: “Screaming crying throwing up sliding down the wall.”

Another wrote: “no because they posted this at exact 7pm 😭😭😭 it’s got to be about ag7.”

Others said “we are ready” and “yes, and?” is coming, alongside other theories about her upcoming release.

The singer recently teased the title of the track after she was spotted wearing a custom sweatshirt that featured the words “yes, and?”.

It marks her first solo release since 2020’s number one hit “Positions” from the album of the same name.

Since then she’s collaborated with The Weeknd on remixes of his tracks “Save Your Tears” and “Die for You”, which both reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

As well as the classic edition of the r.e.m. beauty product, you can also shop ‘On Your Collar’ as a liquid lipstick.

Described as “supercharged and hydrating that lasts up to 16 hours”, with shades ranging from a peach nude to chocolate brown to red-orange.

To shop the lipstick shade worn by Ariana in her new single artwork, and other products head to rembeauty.com.