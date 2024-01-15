American Horror Story actor Sarah Paulson has shared a beautiful message to mark her partner Holland Taylor’s birthday.

Paulson, 49, who remains infatuated with her girlfriend of eight years, took to Instagram on Sunday (14 January) to celebrate the woman she loves.

For Taylor’s 81st birthday, Paulson posted a montage of happy memories, captioned: “Happy Birthday to my one and only love.

“You are, quite simply, my world. I love you.”

The Ratched star confirmed that the adorable photo montage had been created by her phone, and added: “(Don’t be mad about the second to last picture, I didn’t know how to take it out, plus there are pictures of me with no eyebrows, so-).”

Paulson’s heartwarming post once again proved that she and Taylor continue to be major queer couple goals.

The comments from fans and fellow celebrities alike were suitably gushing, with Paris Hilton leaving heart-eye emojis and countless others posting strings of hearts.

One Instagram user wrote: “This is truly so beautiful, I’m in love with your love (does it even make sense?)”, while another commented: “Dying of cuteness plssss!! The blueprint!! The standard!!!”

A third fan touchingly wrote: “You guys inspire us to do better, and love better.”

In November 2023, Paulson shared the reasons why she remains so in love with Two and a Half Men star Taylor.

During an appearance on breakfast talkshow The View, she explained: “I am thrilled and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way.

“It helps me want to be a better person and a fully realised person. She just also makes me feel seen, which I think is the most important gift you can give to any person.”