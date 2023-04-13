American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has given fans an insight into her close friendship with The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, revealing she used to give him money for food early on in his career.

In an interview with Esquire, Paulson reminded everyone that he pair have been friends since the 1990s when he attended New York University’s Tish School of the Arts.

“There were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” she said. Per diem is the daily allowance given to an actor.

Paulson gushed at the fame that Pascal now enjoys, after appearing in critically acclaimed TV shows such as Game of Thrones and big-screen in blockbusters, including Wonder Woman 1984.

“He’s a part of some spectacularly successful things,” she said. “Sometimes, the show is the superstar, it’s exciting to see that he is the thing that is becoming the superstar.

“You just want him to succeed. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson. He can be all that.

“Let’s remake Die Hard with Pedro. Remake all the Lethal Weapon movies with Pedro,” she added.

Pascal has called Paulson part of his “New York family”, whom he needed to navigate those tough times in the early years of his career.

“I died so many deaths. My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was 29-years-old, it was over,” he said.

“I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go.”

It seems the hard work has paid off as Pascal, now 48, has snatched the hearts of people all over the world with his performances.

He gave some insight into his personal life and talked about his trans sister, Lux Pascal, who came out in 2021.

“She is, and has always been, one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Pascal has been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and is set to be seen next in Pedro Almodóvar‘s queer western, Strange Way of Life, which premieres at the Cannes Film Festival in May.