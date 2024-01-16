Pedro Pascal has blamed Kieran Culkin for his shoulder injury as he took to the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards 2023.

The Last of Us star presented the award on 15 January, but took a moment to discuss the injury which had left him in a sling, and playfully accused the Succession star of causing him pain.

“Before we get into the nominees for best supporting actor in a drama series, I’d like to take just a second and make this about me,” Pascal said on stage. “A lot of people have been asking about my arm; it’s actually my shoulder.”

He continued: “And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me.” Cut to the actor in the audience looking completely deadpan.

Despite Pascal’s injury, he’s still been showing up to award show-season, sling and all. He told the press at the Golden Globes this year that he would be healed and ready to go for the filming of The Last of Us season 2 in February this year.

It seems that the pair are embroiled in a jokey feud of sorts, which seemed to start at this year’s Golden Globes. Culkin won best actor in a TV drama, thanks to his role in the final series of the popular HBO show.

He told the audience: “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, I’m never going to be back in this room again.”

“But thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been in here a couple times. Suck it, Pedro!,” he previously quipped.

When Pascal headed up the Emmys this year, he stepped onto the red carpet with his sister, Lux. The pair shared a sweet moment as they posed for pictures arm-in-arm and smiled.

The trans actor came out publicly in 2021 and revealed that Pascal was the most “important part” of her transition journey.

“She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known,” Pascal also said in a previous interview with Esquire. “My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”