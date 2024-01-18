Skepta announces Big Smoke Festival lineup: tickets, dates and more

Skepta has announced details of the Big Smoke Festival lineup – and this is everything you need to know.

The festival will take over Crystal Palace Park this summer on 6 July, which marks Skepta’s only UK show of 2024.

Tickets for 2024’s Big Smoke Festival are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The festival will feature sets from The Streets, Mahalia, JME, Lancey, K-Trap and The Den featuring Frisco, with special guests to be announced.

You may like to watch

They join Skepta, who will headline the festival as well as a performance from Mas Tiempo, a collab between himself and Jammer.

On 1 January he confirmed details of his upcoming album, Knife and Fork which is due for release this year.

Announcing the news, the rapper said: “It’s been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus. I’ve seen the messages, tweets and Tik Toks, I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence.”

His most recent solo album was 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss, which was followed up with collaborative album Insomnia and EP All In.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from his back catalogue, including 2016’s groundbreaking Konnichiwa, which features “Shutdown” and “That’s Not Me”.

You can find out everything we know about tickets so far, including presale details for Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

Tickets are priced at £72.80 each for general admission or £127.00 each for VIP.

Plus payment plan options are also available on Ticketmaster, which helps you spread the cost of the ticket.

Who’s on the Big Smoke Festival lineup?

It’s been confirmed that Skepta will headline the festival, with more names to be announced in the coming months. The lineup so far is: