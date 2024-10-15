Download Festival announces its lineup is coming very soon

Donwload Festival has confirmed that its first lineup announcement for 2025 is coming very soon.

The event will return to Donington Park for a weekend of live music between 13-15 June, 2025.

The festival organisers have revealed that they’ll be making their first big line-up unveiling on Tuesday, 12 November.

So fans don’t have to wait too long to find out the headliners and other acts appearing at the 22nd edition of Download.

According to Kerrang it’s been confirmed that 60 acts will be revealed in November, with the likes of Green Day rumoured to be headliners.

It was recently announced that the group would headline a string of European festivals next June and July, around the same time as Download.

This includes Tons Of Rock in Norway as well as Germany’s Southside and Hurricane festivals, so the group could make their Download debut.

Earlier this year the 2024 edition of Download was headlined by Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold, with Sum 41, The Offspring, The Used and more on the lineup.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Download Festival 2025 announcement, fans can get their hands on early bird tickets.

You can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get Download Festival tickets for 2025?

Fans can get their hands on cheaper, early bird weekend tickets from Ticketmaster.

There’s a number of options of available including five or three-night camping tickets, with general, quiet or eco camp sites available.

They’re priced at £299 for five nights and £289 for three nights, with instalment payment plans available.

Plus you can also purchase non-camping weekend tickets for £255 each via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be taken off-sale the night before the lineup announcement (10 November) and released again at a higher price.

If you’re after day tickets they will be released closer to the festival dates in 2025.