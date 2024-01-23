Natalie Portman fangirling over Rihanna at Dior’s Haute Couture show in Paris is so relatable

Natalie Portman and Rihanna appeared to have met for the first time outside Dior’s Haute Couture show in Paris.

And it seems that the 42-year-old actor reacted in the same way as any of us would when being graced by the singer’s presence, and couldn’t stop herself from fangirling.

In a video which has gone viral on TikTok, the pair were captured sharing a sweet encounter outside the fashion house’s spring-summer 2024 collection. Both Portman and the Fenty mogul hugged before she told the singer, “I love you!”

To this, Rihanna responded: “I am a f*cking fan. You’re one of the hottest b*tches in Hollywood forever.”

Portman, now visibly excited by the praise from Rihanna, replied: “Excuse me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out. I love you and I listen to your music all the time and you’re such a queen.”

The newfound friends then posed for pictures together following their conversation.

Beneath the video, many fans have chimed in sharing their delight at the women-supporting-women moment, with one saying: “Friend crushes are so sweet when they are reciprocated!”

Another wrote: “Two queens coming together to discuss how to best maximalize their joint slay,” while a third commented: “At the end of the day we’re forever just girls in a bar bathroom together.”

“I love women!! the girl crushes and fan girling are so real and supportive,” said a fourth social media user.

Portman was seated front-row of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection at Paris’ Musee Rodin, alongside fellow actors Ali Wong, Felicity Jones and Juliette Binoche.

She later said on her own social media platform that she had the “best time” viewing the “inspiring new collection”.

Meanwhile, Zendaya was reunited with her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer on the front row of the Schiaparelli spring-summer 2024 collection. She joined the micro-fringe trend, debuting her new look at the event.