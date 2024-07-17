Natalie Portman has shared the iconic way in which Rihanna helped her through her divorce.

The pair appeared to meet for the first time outside Dior’s Haute Couture show in Paris in January, which left the 42-year-old actor fangirling at the Fenty mogul’s presence.

And it turns out that the interaction came at an important time for the Black Swan star, after Portman filed for divorce from her former husband Benjamin Millepied in July 2023, who choreographed the film. The pair were married for 11 years, and share two children.

On the 15 July episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Portman promoted her new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, based on the novel of the same name by Laura Lippman.

During the conversation, the actor recalled the moment Rihanna called her “one of the hottest b**ches in Hollywood”.

She said: “It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a ‘bad b**ch.'” To this, host Fallon gave a standing ovation.

“It was exactly what I needed… It was a formative moment in my life,” Portman concluded.

Portman also looked back on the moment during an appearance on the Today Show. “Listen, it’s the confidence boost of a lifetime,” Portman told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“It was really exactly what I needed at that moment in my life and she served it to me, and I’m forever grateful. I love her.”

At the time of the viral video, the pair were captured sharing a sweet encounter outside the fashion house’s spring-summer 2024 collection.

Both Portman and Rihanna hugged before she told the singer, “I love you!”

To this, Rihanna responded: “I am a f**king fan. You’re one of the hottest b*tches in Hollywood forever.”

Portman, visibly excited by the praise from Rihanna, replied: “Excuse me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out. I love you and I listen to your music all the time and you’re such a queen.”

The newfound friends then posed for pictures together following their conversation.

Lady in the Lake premieres on Apple TV+ on 19 July.