Billie Eilish shares ‘deepest gratitude’ for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig following her Oscar nomination

Billie Eilish has shared her “deepest gratitude” for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie following her Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

Eilish has received her second-ever Oscar nomination at this year’s Academy Awards for her track What Was I Made For, which was featured in Gerwig’s box office hit film, Barbie.

The nominations were announced on 23 January, with the 22-year-old singer and her brother and co-writer/co-producer Finneas O’Connell taking to Instagram to share their excitement for the nod.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared a picture of herself hugging the movie’s lead actor/producer Margot Robbie – who was snubbed from the Best Actress category – with a statement.

“We are so incredibly honoured to receive a nomination for ‘What Was I Made For?'” the statement began. “As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire.”

The musicians continued: “Our deepest gratitude and thanks go out to the incomparable Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for their genius vision and execution, the entire Barbie cast and crew, Lucky Chap Entertainment and the Warner Bros. Pictures team.

“Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well.

“And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song,” the two added. “We are truly honoured. Thank you.”

It comes as Barbie actor Ryan Gosling shared his “disappointment” that Gerwig and Robbie were both overlooked by the 2023 Oscar nominations.

The award-winning movie has been nominated for eight Oscars, including Gosling for Best Supporting Actor, America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress, as well as Best Picture.

However, Gerwig and Robbie were not included in respective Best Director and Actress nominations.

He said: “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”