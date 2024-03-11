Ryan Gosling’s performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars turned into the ultimate karaoke-worthy moment, and we can’t get Kenough.

Gosling took to the stage at The Academy Awards on 10 March to serenade the audience with his performance of the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt track from the Barbie movie, dressed in a hot pink, rhinestone-encrusted suit, no less.

But what started as a serious performance of the ballad from his character in the movie, Ken, quickly descended into chaos as his co-star Margot Robbie burst into fits of laughter in the audience. Gosling then followed suit, covering up a laugh as he shared a moment with Ronson on-stage, who played guitar.

His performance quickly became a karaoke-worthy moment. (Getty)

Joining him on stage was a hoard of other Kens donned in suits and cowboy hats (if you’ve seen the movie, you’ll understand the reference), including Barbie actors Simi Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans. Slash joins them on stage to deliver an epic guitar solo.

Cut to Gosling jumping off the stage and handing the microphone to Robbie, co-star America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig who sing, “And I’m enough / And I’m great at doing stuff” before he blows them a kiss. Next thing you know, Gosling sings “My name’s Ken” before handing Poor Things and his former La La Land co-star Emma Stone the microphone and declares, “And so am I!”

Gosling, Ronson and Wyatt lost out on the Oscar for Best Original Song, awarded to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their Barbie track, ‘What Was I Made For?’

Elish made history on the night as she became the youngest artist ever to win two Academy Awards. At just 22 years old, Eilish picked up her second-ever award at the 2024 Oscars for the track from the Barbie movie alongside her brother and co-writer O’Connell. The pair were presented the award by none other than Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The sibling duo were tasked with beating a stellar lineup of original movie songs, including ‘I’m Just Ken’, ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ from Killers of the Flower Moon, and ‘It Never Went Away’ from the documentary American Symphony.