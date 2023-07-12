Taylor Swift fans are creating bracelets for The Eras Tour for this wholesome reason

Taylor Swift fans have been getting crafty for The Eras Tour with these bracelets.

Swifties have been showing off their homemade designs featuring colourful beads and everything from song titles to lyrics.

Fans who’ve been lucky enough to get tickets for the North American leg have been posting their process on TikTok, receiving millions of views and creating a new trend.

They’ve then been “trading” them with other fans at the concerts, with bracelets featuring lyrics like “Karma is my BF” to “F**k the patriarchy”.

One designer on Etsy, named BejewelledGB has been creating bracelets for each of the singer’s album.

They’ve quickly become a bestseller as fans are snapping them up following the announcement of the UK and European leg of the Eras Tour.

They’re priced at £3 – not including shipping – so they won’t break the bank and you can rep your favourite Taylor era at the tour.

The options range from her debut to Fearless to Reputation to Folklore and recent release Midnights, each with coloured beads that are often associated with the era.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Taylor Swift fans are snapping up these album-inspired bracelets. (Etsy/BejewelledGB)

Fans who’ve already purchased their bracelets from the independent store are raving about them.

One wrote: “It came very quickly and exactly as shown in the pictures! It’s very durable and I’ve been wearing it all day every day since I got it.”

Others said their bracelet is “so pretty” and the “perfect fit”.

To shop the bracelets and rep your favourite Taylor Swift album head to etsy.com.

Taylor Swift announces UK and European Eras Tour

The singer recently announced details of the much-anticipated UK and European leg of The Eras Tour.

She will kick off the tour in Paris on 9 May where she will headline four nights at the La Defense Arena.

The tour will then head to stadiums across the continent including six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium across June and August.

Following the announcement of the tour dates it was revealed that millions of fans signed up for presale access, which led to extra dates being added.

Fans have already began snapping up tickets for the UK and Europe dates, with the first being released on 10 July.

More tickets are being released across July and you can find out everything you need to know on PinkNews.