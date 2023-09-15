Demi Lovato has confessed that her hit track “Cool For The Summer” was written about a famous woman she once had a fling with.

The singer, who previously came out as bisexual and non-binary, has been doing a deep dive into her greatest hits with the release of her new album Revamped, which reimagines some of her most popular tracks as rock tunes.

One such track is her iconic 2015 song “Cool For The Summer”, which solidified itself as an LGBTQ+ anthem as soon as it dropped, thanks to lyrics like: “Don’t be scared, ’cause I’m your body type” and “Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite.”

Lovato has now revealed that the single was inspired by a hook-up she once had with a famous woman – but she’s not spilling who.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the former Disney Channel star recalled: “I actually released [“Cool For The Summer”] before I came out as bisexual.

“I just grew up in a Christian home and was kind of traumatised in that area, and didn’t want to come out.

“When I came out, my dad was like, ‘Yeah, you have a song called “Cool For The Summer”, like it’s obvious’,” she laughed.

Asked if she had ever told the woman who inspired “Cool For The Summer” that the song was about her, Lovato smiled: “No,” adding that she’ll probably never tell her.

When Stern asked her: “It’s not someone famous, right?”, Lovato coyly replied: “What if she is?”

But that was as far as the singer was willing to go, refusing to share any further details about the mystery hook-up.

Lovato is currently in a relationship with musician Jutes, who she has been dating since 2022.

“I’m in a relationship now and I feel like that’d be inappropriate,” she explained before joking: “I missed the moment, I should have said it back then.”

Stern couldn’t believe that Lovato had been “sneaking around with another famous woman” under the radar and pointed out that fans would now be desperate to know who it might have been.

Demi Lovato isn’t spilling who “Cool For The Summer” is about. (Getty Images)

“I know, I know. People are going to wonder now,” laughed Lovato.

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi touched briefly on her current love life.

The singer had been speaking about some of the less-appropriate relationships she had with men in her younger years, which she traced back to her “daddy issues.”

She said: “When you’re in those development years, you should absolutely not be with somebody that is older than you by that much. It’s just unhealthy and toxic.

“I look back on the past and think, ‘That’s gross.'”

Thankfully, Lovato is very secure in her current relationship, revealing: “Now I’m at a place where I’m in an amazing relationship and my boyfriend is a year older than me. We’re growing together and it feels so healthy.”