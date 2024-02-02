Justin Bieber has shared pictures from the recording studio, and fans have speculated that new music might be on the way.

The star, 29, took to Instagram on 1 February to share a slew of pictures from what appeared to be a recording studio alongside his bandmates, causing fans to wonder whether the singer was teasing new music.

Understandably, fans flocked to the comments section to speculate about Bieber’s upcoming project, with one writing: “OH HE IS SO BACK, WAKE UP BELIEBERS”.

“I’m so excited for what you have in store for us!”, wrote another of the singer — who is married to Rhode founder Hailey Bieber — while a different fan wrote: “TELL US WHAT YOU’RE UP TO”.

Bieber hasn’t released any new music since his 2022 singles Beautiful Love (Free Fire) and Honest featuring Don Toliver, aside from featuring on Toliver’s 2023 track Private Landing. He also co-wrote The Kid Laroi’s 2023 single Too Much, which features BTS’ Jung Kook and Central Cee.

The Beauty And A Beat hitmaker was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2002, which caused him to postpone several dates on his Justice World Tour, as well as cancelling his remaining shows to prioritise his health.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” Bieber wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story in September 2022. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

He explained that he was previously cleared by doctors to continue his European tour dates in July of that year, but he felt unable to continue performing.

“It took a real toll on me,” he said at the time. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber then thanked his fans for their “prayers and support”, adding: “I love you all passionately!”