Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears appear to be at loggerheads again after the “Mirrors” singer seemingly responded to Spears apologising for her memoir, The Woman In Me.

At a show in New York City earlier this week, 43-year-old Justin Timberlake told the audience that he would not be not be making any apologies to anyone.

“I’d ike to take this opportunity to apologise – to absolutely f**kng nobody,” he said, before playing his Jay-Z collaboration “Holy Grail”, which references his love-hate relationship with fame.

The non-apology comes just a few days after his former girlfriend Britney Spears, who he dated between 1999 and 2002, appeared to apologise for things she’d written about him in her memoir released in October, The Woman In Me.

In the book, she opened up about being heartbroken after aborting her and Timberlake’s child, after he said he wasn’t ready to be a father.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote.

Britney Spears in new post:



“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish’ 🌹It is soo good” pic.twitter.com/mXUKxY1NG2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 29, 2024

She also praised his new songs “Selfish” and “Sanctified”, after Spears’ fans took matters into their own hands and made her song “Selfish”, from her 2011 album Femme Fatale, chart higher than Timberlake’s song of the same name.

However, since Timberlake’s bold statement at his show, Spears’ appears to have retracted her apology and replaced it with a statement slamming “someone” who is “talking sh*t” about her.

Britney Spears in new Instagram post:



“Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!” pic.twitter.com/UKEO5JX7kp — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 1, 2024

“Someone told me someone was talking sh*t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time,” she threatened.

“I’m not sorry,” she added.

Her original apology post has also been deleted.

The pair’s feud stems back to the end of their relationship in the early noughties, when Timberlake appeared to suggest that Britney had been unfaithful. Her number one song “Everytime” is about the heartache she suffered following their split, but Timberlake responded with his merciless hit “Cry Me A River”.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the premiere for her film, Crossroads. (Getty/Kevin Winter)

It’s a messy situation, but the “Toxic” singer’s fans are standing firmly in her corner. Since Timberlake’s swipe about not apologising, Britney’s song “Liar”, taken from her last album, 2016’s Glory, has begun to chart.

At the time of writing, it’s at number 14 on US iTunes – one spot ahead of Timberlake’s “Selfish”.

In the UK, it’s currently at number 19 on iTunes.

According to Page Six, Timberlake is reportedly “seething” that the drama with Spears is overshadowing his attempt at music comeback.

“Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new,” a source allegedly told the publication.