Live updates as Adele tickets for her Munich shows go on sale

Adele recently announced details of her first European tour dates in a number of years.

The singer confirmed four shows in Munich at a brand new, 80,000 capacity open air arena this summer.

Following “extraordinarily high” demand for tickets during fan registration, an extra four shows were confirmed by organisers.

She will now perform in Munich on 2-3 August and 9-10 August as well as 14, 16 and 23-24 August.

The number of fans who registered for tickets is rumoured to have exceeded the 1.3 million who signed up for her London Hyde Park shows in 2022.

Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on presale sale this week (7 February).

This is the first release of tickets, which will be available to fans who signed up to the presale at adele.com/munich.

Below, we’ll be updating you on availability, ticket price details and any new announcements as they go on sale.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Adele adds extra dates! The singer has just confirmed another two shows in Munich “due to unprecedented demand”. She will now play a total of 10 nights at the new Open Air Arena in Munich, performing to 80,000 fans each night. According to her Instagram they’re the two final dates of the run and will take place on 30-31 August. Fans who signed up for presale access before the deadline on 5 August will also be able to try and get tickets for the new shows. Tickets for all 10 shows will be available in the presale on 7 August at 9am GMT / 10am CET. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Adele fans are hoping to secure tickets After signing up to register for tickets, millions of fans will be hoping to get tickets for Adele’s first shows in Europe in a number of years. She played in the UK in 2022, headlining two shows at London’s Hyde Park, while her last mainland European shows were in 2016 as part of her world tour. Since then she’s been playing her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas, so it’ll be a welcome return to Europe this summer. Manifesting circle 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 🕯 Adele ticket in

munich 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 pic.twitter.com/zNITDtnihA — iamrc²⁵🪐 (@_iamrck) February 2, 2024 Me if I get these Adele tickets in Munich: https://t.co/rqlQhpK2fB — dom (@irldom) January 31, 2024 Why am I already stressed about Adele’s concerts 👀 it’s my dream to see her live 🥹 I really want tickets pic.twitter.com/gaOX6JsdrH — Jill 🧪 (@eIIisifer) February 1, 2024 I really think I deserve some Adele concert tickets ! — yahya (@YLablad) February 4, 2024

What are the ticket prices? The ticket breakdown prices will be confirmed when they go on sale this week. But it’s been reported that tickets for the Munich shows will be priced between £74.09 and £449.90. So this should give you an idea of what ticket type you might be after when they’re released on 7 February at 9am GMT / 10am CET.

A bespoke arena for Adele The shows will take place at an open-air arena that has been exclusively created for these special shows. The purpose-built Open Air Arena will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night. Adele Access on X (Twitter) posted a glimpse of the incredible arena that will host the singer this August. pic.twitter.com/2Ejm92hYlZ — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) January 31, 2024

Fans will receive a presale link If you registered for tickets you’ll receive a presale link today (6 February) ahead of the presale tomorrow. This will include a unique link to access the first release of tickets, which are expected to be in high demand. Fans are already manifesting tickets on X (Twitter), after it was rumoured that more than 1.3 million people signed up to register for tickets. Happy Adele in Munich email day everyone, hope you all get it 😌 — Cal (@ForzaCarotaJS) February 6, 2024 Ive already refreshed my email like 10 times, pls manifest me getting selected for adele pre sale, because im a mess already — Dean (@Becoming_Dean) February 6, 2024

What are the tour dates? The singer initially announced four shows at Munich’s brand new, purpose-built outdoor arena. But following ‘extraordinarily high’ demand for ticket registration a further four dates were confirmed. According to organisers she could book ‘up to 11’ shows at the venue. The current dates are: 2-3 August – Open Air Arena, Munich

9-10 August – Open Air Arena, Munich

14 August – Open Air Arena, Munich

16 August – Open Air Arena, Munich

23-24 August – Open Air Arena, Munich