Jinkx Monsoon has announced a headline show at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The Drag Race icon will headline the venue on Valentine’s Day (14 February) in 2025 as part of their newly unveiled 2024-2025 season.

Although the performer has yet to reveal the official title or poster for their show, Monsoon teased in a press release that the one-night-only concert would feature original songs and covers.

The performance will span genres including cabaret, show tunes, rock and pop, as well as a few unannounced special guests.

“I truly don’t know what to say — my whole life, I’ve listened to my idols’ voices as they sung on the stage of Carnegie Hall … and now I get to join them in the pantheon?” she said.

“All I know is, I’m thrilled and humbled and ready!”.

You may like to watch

It follows up her historic Broadway debut in January 2023 as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, which received rave reviews.

Jinkx played the Cook County Jail’s mother hen for a 10-week run, and went on to perform the character’s signature song “When You’re Good to Mama” on the finale of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The announcement of her upcoming show at the iconic venue also follows up another sold-out run of her festive tour with BenDeLaCreme in 2023 and her crowning on All Stars 7 of Drag Race.

She competed against the likes of Monet X Change, The Vivienne, Raja and Jaida Essence Hall in the all winners season of the competition.

From her stand-up comedy routine to her Judy Garland snatch game character, the drag artist slayed the competition and was crowned the winner.

You can find out more about Jinkx Monsoon’s show at Carnegie Hall including tickets below.

How to get tickets

Subscriptions to the Carnegie Hall’s 2024-2025 season are available now from the official Carnegie Hall website.

While fans can purchase individual tickets for the show from 12 August, with more details to be confirmed.