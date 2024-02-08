North London pub becomes Sarah Jessica Parker’s new local spot

Sarah Jessica Parker has made a pub in North London her new local spot, according to reports.

Parker gave us plenty of iconic outfits as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, and now the actor seems to be in her cosy girl era after being spotted multiple times at the North London venue.

The actor is currently performing in Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre, London opposite her real-life husband Matthew Broderick. The pair have reportedly settled down in the Big Smoke for the duration of the romantic comedy play, which is open until 13 April.

One punter told The Sun of their visits at The Gate House in Highgate: “Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick are becoming regulars now they are staying in town.

“She seems to like how ‘quaint’ it is and has said she likes how British the pub feels.”

The source continued: “They stop off together for a pint after the shows and sit quietly together in a corner. People have tended to leave them alone too which is probably why they’re using it as their local.”

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Sarah Jessica Parker for a comment on the matter.

The pub was previously a Wetherspoons before it was taken over by Urban Pubs & Bars, which owns over 40 pubs, bars and restaurants in London. We’re not sure whether two-for-one pitchers would have been SJP’s vibe, anyway.

The Gatehouse describes itself as “a proper local village pub with a large bar and dining area, a gorgeous beer garden and London’s highest theatre upstairs.”

They have been appearing in the show following a sell-out Broadway run, which became one of the highest-grossing play revivals in Broadway history.

The two actors will play three different couples in the two-person show, which takes place in a hotel room. Broderick plays Sam Nash/Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley and Parker plays Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley.

“Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout.

“Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay.

“And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom,” the plot reads.

The show is directed by Tony Award winner, John Benjamin Hickey and is based on the 1968 play of the same name by Neil Simon.