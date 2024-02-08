Usher ticket prices revealed for his 2024 tour dates.

Usher recently announced details of the Past Present Future Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer has confirmed details of the North American leg of the tour, which will take place across summer through to October.

He’ll kick off the tour in Washington on 20 August and head to the likes of Baltimore, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Inglewood and Oakland.

He’ll be headlining two shows in a number of cities including Miami and Atlanta, before finishing up in Chicago on 28-29 October.

This weekend he’s also set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on 11 February, after he was confirmed for the spot in 2023.

The tour and halftime show will coincide with the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home. The LP is due for release on 9 February and features singles “Good Good” and “Ruin”.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next week (12 February), with a number of presales taking place ahead of the general sale.

You can find out everything we know so far including ticket prices, seating plan info and more for Usher’s tour below.

What are the Usher ticket prices?

Tickets across the run have been confirmed to range from $43.50-$249.50 for standard tickets before fees.

The venues will have floor and tiered seating, as well as a limited VIP standing pit. There will be VIP (seated and standing) and platinum tickets available at a higher price mark.

While the VIP standing pit is situated inside the main stage, with prices around the $694.50 mark (including fees).

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 12 February via ticketmaster.com.

A number of presales are taking place across the week ahead of the general sale and you can find out more here.