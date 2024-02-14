Finland has announced the artist it’s selected to follow in the footsteps of Käärijä and his fan favourite track “Cha Cha Cha” at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The campest night of the year is fast approaching and Windows95man is the latest artist confirmed for the line-up. He will be singing whacky bop number “No Rules!”

Following Finland’s impressive 2023 entry “Cha Cha Cha” – which finished second, behind Sweden’s Loreen – Windows95man looks set to be another one to watch out for.

On Saturday (10 February), he won Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (UMK), the Finnish pre-selection competition for the contest. He came out on top with an impressive 313 points, 40 points ahead of his closest rival.

Who is Finland’s 2024 Eurovision entry Windows95man?

Windows95man is the alter ego of visual artist and DJ Teemu Keisteri. He’s entered the Eurovision Song Contest as a duo with Henri Piispanen, who provides lead vocals and hits the high notes in the high-tempo track.

In the performance, Keisteri is a timid man wearing skin-coloured shorts and a retro Windows t-shirt, and boasts impressively curly hair tucked under a Windows baseball cap.

At the start of the track, Windows95man emerges from a jean patchwork egg, before Piispanen rises from the top of it wearing jorts (jean shorts) and a top made from jean tassels.

As the thumping dance track pounds on, Windows95man receives his own pair of jorts, which are attached to two tubes that spray sparks. It’s a wild watch.

Keisteri has performed as Windows95man for several years, including at Helsinki’s New Year’s celebration in 2022. He was even an opening act for Käärijä, which feels fitting.

“In my opinion, all Finns are a bit looney tunes deep inside, and I wanted to bring that out more,” Keisteri said in a recent Eurovision interview. “Now I can share my music with an even bigger audience.”

Written by Piispanen, Keisteri and Jussi Roine, the track’s boisterous lyrics – “I don’t even care what’s wrong or right/It’s how I live my life, no rules!” – the song and performance are likely to be crowd pleasers. Finland won Eurovision for the first time in 2006, with Lordi’s memorable performance of “Hard Rock Hallelujah”.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden, in May and we’re slowly learning more about each song and artist competing for the coveted crown.

Confirmed entries include Ireland’s non-binary entry Bambie Thug and the UK’s Olly Alexander, of Years & Years and It’s a Sin fame. His song “Dizzy” will be released on 1 March.

This year, 37 countries will be battling it out, with the semi-finals set to take place on 7 and 9 May ahead of the grand final on 11 May.