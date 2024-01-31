Eurovision 2024 semi-final line-ups confirmed

As Malmö in Sweden prepares to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, the semi-final line-ups have been decided.

Although the exact running order of each semi-final is yet to be announced, the draw has unveiled which countries will be competing in which event, held on 7 and 9 May.

Each country’s fate was determined randomly by drawing from six pots, each based on historic voting patterns. As ever, the “Big Five” countries France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the semis, and neither will Sweden as reigning champions. But the draw did decide which of the two events each would be able to vote in.

Hosted in the Swedish capital by television presenters Farah Abadi and Pernilla Månsson Colt, the draw was overseen by the contest’s executive supervisor, Martin Österdahl. The results were announced live on the official Eurovision YouTube channel, as well as on BBC Two and iPlayer.

“We’re thrilled to kick off another exciting year for the Eurovision Song Contest here in Malmö,” Österdahl said.

“Liverpool set the standard in 2023 when it comes to hosting and embracing this event and we’re looking forward to Malmö building on that incredible work when we welcome 37 delegations and hundreds of thousands of fans in May.”

You may like to watch

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place in May 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. (Getty)

Here are the confirmed Eurovision 2024 semi-final line-ups and, where they’ve already been announced, the songs and artists.

Semi-Final One (Tuesday 7 May)

Ukraine

Cyprus – “Liar”, Silia Kapsis

Poland

Serbia

Lithuania

Croatia

Ireland – “Doomsday Blue,” Bambie Thug

Slovenia – “Veronika”, Raiven

Iceland

Finland

Portugal

Luxembourg – “Fighter”, Tali

Australia

Azerbaijan

Moldova

The ‘Big 5’ countries that will vote in semi-final one are Germany, Sweden and the UK.

Semi-Final Two (Thursday 9 May)

Austria – “We Will Rave”, Kaleen

Malta

Switzerland

Greece – Marina Satti

Czechia – “Pedestal”, Aiko

Albania – “Zemrën n’dorë”, Besa

Denmark

Armenia

Israel

Estonia

Georgia – Nutsa Buzaladze

The Netherlands – Joost Klein

Norway

Latvia

San Marino

Belgium – Mustii

The ‘Big 5’ countries that will vote in semi-final two are France, Italy and Spain.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11 May.