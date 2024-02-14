Controversial Republican Lauren Boebert is being roasted on social media once again after she suggested in a tweet that US president Joe Biden would not pass a cognitive exam.

Boebert, the anti-LGBTQ+ GOP representative for Colorado – who was recently came under fire for lewd behaviour at a theatre – shared a post from the Calvin Coolidge Project, a conservative organisation, which stated Biden will not take a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical exam.

“Only one reason he won’t take the test”, she wrote on Monday (12 February). “He’d fail.”

Social media users were quick to roast the politician on her own record.

“Willing to bet money you couldn’t pass a High School U.S. Constitution test,” wrote one X user, while another put simply: “Pot meet kettle”.

“Uh…you need to sit this one out”, chimed in another. “Just sayin’.”

Look who's talking about mental acuity. 😆 https://t.co/tzjt03Fioq — Not Lauren Boebert Q-CO aka Blow Up Boebert (@BoebertQ) February 12, 2024

Uh…you need to sit this one out. Just sayin’. https://t.co/qF3ENK82cN — WG Stag 🇺🇦 (@Stag_WG) February 13, 2024

Addressing the topic, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read out a statement by the president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor who said the test is not included because Biden is not experiencing any cognitive decline.

“The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it’s domestic or it’s national security,” the statement outlined.

“That is how Dr. O’Connor sees it, and that is how I’m going to leave it,” Jean-Pierre added.

This is not the first time Boebert had been mocked by social media users over posts lacking any sort of self awareness.

In November the GOP politician was blasted for tagging country icon Dolly Parton in a “Yass queen” post, following the singer’s halftime performance at a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game.

The backlash was swift, with many roasting Boebert over the fact that Parton’s pro-LGBTQ+ legacy is in direct opposition with her own bigoted views.

““Yass Queen” ….sounds an awful lot like something us gays would say. I didn’t think you liked any of us???” One person wrote, with another writing “I don’t think that Lauren Boebert knows that Dolly Parton highly dislikes her”.