Right-wing congresswoman Lauren Boebert has blamed Barbra Streisand for forcing her to run for office in a different district of Colorado next year.

Boebert said last week that she will be running in the fourth district – on the other side of the state from the third, where she previously ran successfully – a decision that could increase her chances of winning in 2024.

She defeated Democrat Adam Frisch in the 2022 third district midterms by fewer than 550 votes, and the fourth district is seen as more of a Republican stronghold.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right move for Colorado, for us,” she said.

But following her social media announcement, the scandal-hit Republican has now come up with a new excuse for the switch: singer Streisand.

In an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Saturday (30 December), Boebert placed the blame on Hollywood for funding Adam Frisch.

You may like to watch

The Trump-loving Republican said: “It’s coming from Hollywood when you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have [actor] Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat.

“It shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress.”

According to The Hill, gay icon and Hello Dolly! star Streisand, who in 2020 encouraged LGBTQ+ voters to head to the polls to oust Donald Trump with her 1979 hit, “No More Tears (Enough is Enough)”, donated $1,000 (£792) to Frisch’s campaign last year, while Reynolds donated half that amount, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

“But we need a strong voice there and we have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district,” Boebert continued.

“There has been close to $10 million (£7.9 million) poured into this district to buy the seat, and Colorado third district is not for sale.”

Fellow Colorado Republican congressman Ken Buck announced in November that he would not be seeking a sixth term for the fourth district at next year’s elections, because, according to CBS, his party isn’t focused on the business of solving big issues.