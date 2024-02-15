Kristen Stewart’s fiancée has shared an adorable Valentine’s Day post written for the actor.

It seems that love is in the air for the couple. Dylan Meyer — who has been engaged to Stewart since 2021 — took to Instagram on 14 February to declare her love for her other half.

Sharing four photos of herself and Stewart, 33, Meyer wrote: “Happy valentines to my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game.” The pictures included them kissing by the ocean, as well as Stewart holding their pet cat.

“I am just so, so into you,” she concluded their Valentine’s Day post.

The Spencer star — who said she refuses to act in another movie until she can make her queer directorial debut — announced in 2021 that she’s getting hitched on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in November 2021.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Stewart said she met Meyer on a movie set about six years ago, but they didn’t start dating until 2019.

“The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar,” she said. “I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other and it was like two weeks in, and it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off.

“I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you.’ She’s been living in LA alongside my life.”

Rumours of their relationship began swirling in August 2019 when the couple was seen kissing on a street in New York City.

The couple went Instagram official in October and by November 2019 Stewart was ready to tie the knot, telling Howard Stern she couldn’t “f**king wait” to propose to Meyer. “I think good things happen fast,” she said.