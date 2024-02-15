Be still our beating queer hearts. Ariana Grande has announced that none other than Mariah Carey has joined her on the remix of yes, and?, and fans are completely and utterly gagged at the news.

The singer previously announced she wouldn’t be releasing any further singles from her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine until its release on 8 March.

But Grande took to Instagram on 14 February to announce the remix of the album’s lead single, which is out on 16 February.

“i cannot believe the words i am typing…”, Grande began in the post. “Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!”

In true Grande fashion, she followed up the first paragraph with a slew of bubbles, butterflies and heart emojis.

She continued: “There truly are no words that suffice. thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. it means more to me than i could ever possibly articulate and i cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! i love you eternally !!!!!!!”

Carey responded in the comments, writing: “Darling angel, I am so effing excited to be joining you on the yes, and? remix!! This is such a magical moment!! Love you MC.”

Fans quickly reacted to the news, with one follower penning: “and one million gays collapsed” – which pretty much sums up everyone’s reaction to the impending release.

“oh my god. insane.”, wrote another follower. “My roman empire”, wrote Rupal’s Drag Race’s Instagram account, while another said: “i’m physically shaking”.

“literally crying on the floor”, said a different fan. “this needs to be hung in the louvre”, another echoed.

Of course, the pair have already collaborated on Carey’s Christmas track Oh Santa!, with powerhouse Jennifer Hudson also featuring on the song.

Grande recently gagged fans with the first look at her version of Glinda and Cynthia Ervio’s Elphaba with the arrival of the Wicked trailer.

The new trailer, which offers a first glimpse of Broadway star Erivo as Elphaba and pop sensation Grande as Glinda, debuted during the Super Bowl on 11 February.

The Wicked story, director Jon M. Chu, has been divided into two films. The first, Wicked: Part One, is out 29 November 2024.

We’ll have to be patient for the second instalment which will be released on 26 November 2025.