Social media users are up in arms after videos circulated of a Pleasure Boys XXL Tour in a restaurant complex in Belfast.

The venue, The Devenish Complex, has been criticised for hosting the performance at a Valentine’s dinner show which showed nude men dancers and women patrons reportedly mimicking sexual acts in the surfaced clips online.

The event on 17 February, which cost just £15 a ticket, was advertised as a “Valentine’s Special” in a social media post on their Facebook page. “Guaranteed to be a night filled with exciting thrills! Perfect for a girls night out,” the post read.

However, the reaction that transpired has been less than welcoming towards the Finaghy-based venue after hosting the Magic Mike Live-style show.

“Disgraceful. After seeing the videos if that’s the [Devenish, they] have scraped the bottom of the barrel calling it entertainment,” one person responded.

“Why was this not stopped it is disgusting. The manager should of stopped this,” wrote one concerned social media user. “To bring an act like that to a family venue is a disgrace…”, another echoed.

Another social media user alleged beneath the social media post that 16-year-old employees were made to work at the 18+ event.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Pleasure Boys and The Devenish for a comment on the matter.

However, others have sided with the entertainment complex for putting on the show, and have even asked for the tour to make a comeback.

“Ffs I’m only seeing this now!! When’s the next one?”, wrote one person. “When are the lads back? I’ve a few friends looking to know,” said another.

“Incase [youse] are afraid of missing tickets for next time. This is who they were,” wrote another, tagging their friend in the comments.

Aside from the recent show, the venue also hosts other events such as comedy shows, ABBA tribute acts and drag shows.