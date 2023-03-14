Lindsay Lohan announces she’s pregnant: ‘The next chapter of our lives’

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she’s pregnant, expecting her first child with partner Bader Shammas.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Lindsay Lohan shared a picture of a baby-grow emblazoned with the words: “Coming soon…”

The post was accompanied by the caption: “We are blessed and excited!” along with various baby-related emojis, confirmed that the actor will soon, quite literally, be mother.

Confirming she’s pregnant, Lindsay Lohan told TMZ: “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Fans and friends of Lohan have already reacted to her pregnancy news, flooding the Parent Trap actor’s comments with love and congratulations.

“Omg congrats Lindsay!” wrote Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, accompanied by a heart emoji.

The hilarious Ross Matthews added his good wishes too, writing: “OH BABY!!!!! What amazing news!!! Congrats!”

Barbara Corcoran even referenced the iconic Parent Trap Camp Walden in her message, commenting: “Congratulations! Camp Walden camper summer 2032.”

To top it all off, Donatella Versace left three sparkle emojis on the post.

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant and ‘the beach club is a crèche now’

Similarly, fans on Twitter are celebrating the news.

Soz but the beach club is a crèche now — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) March 14, 2023

One wrote: “Soz but the beach club is a crèche now,” referencing the actor’s iconic reality TV series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club and seafront establishment in Mykonos, Crete.

“Omg she’s so deserving of this! Congrats queen! So happy for them,” another added.

Omg I’m so happy for her — 🧣 (@corneil_ri) March 14, 2023

if she happens to have twins , The Parent Trap part 2 could be in the works — cleopatra (@BEYAWONCE) March 14, 2023

Lindsay Lohan got married in the summer

Lindsay Lohan will celebrate her one-year-anniversary with Bader Shammas in July.

Lohan shared the news of their engagement in November of 2021, writing on Instagram, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍 11.11.21.”

People then confirmed that the pair were married in July 2022. Lindsay referred to Bader as her “husband” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

It read: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”