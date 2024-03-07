Lindsay Lohan has confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works, and our queer hearts can’t take it.

Freaky Friday is a remake of the 1976 movie which stars Jodie Foster. The 2003 version features Jamie Lee Curtis and Lohan as mum-and-daughter who accidentally swap bodies after an argument.

The comedy is a favourite for fans of the star, who is also set to appear in an upcoming Netflix rom-com. Last year, Lohan teased that a follow-up to the film would be happening, but the Mean Girls star recently confirmed that both she and Curtis would be set to return.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on 4 March, Lohan confirmed the exciting film news. “I don’t want to say too much. And we’re both excited, I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

However, she didn’t give any word yet on when the sequel is set to be released. “I won’t say that yet,” said the mum-of-one.

Back in November, Curtis posted a selfie of herself and Lohan before teasing the reunion. “YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, It’s Friday and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan.”

Curtis also spoke about the possibility of a Freaky Friday follow-up in May, telling The New York Times: “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

In the meantime, Lohan is set to star in another life-swap film on Netflix, which premieres on 15 March.

Netflix shared the trailer for Irish Wish on 21 February on X (formerly Twitter), which showcases the actor as Maddie questioning her feelings for her best friend’s husband-to-be.

When she wakes up one day in her best friend’s shoes, the trailer reveals that Maddie gets ever-closer to wedding photographer James (played by You’s Ed Speelers). In the end, she has to decide what she wants from her love life.