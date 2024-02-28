Lauren Boebert‘s 18-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, has been arrested for theft and faces 22 charges for alleged crimes.

The son of the far-right Republican congresswoman is facing several felony charges relating to a string of crimes in Rife, a town in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

This has shone a light on Lauren Boebert’s family life in the midst of her running for a new seat in Colorado’s 4th district.

Lauren is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump as well as an avid conspiracy theorist. She’s widely known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, including hitting out at USA Boxing’s trans participation policy.

Boebert’s inflammatory posts were also blamed for the Club Q shooting. At least five people died and 25 others were injured after the mass shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub on 19 November.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Republican representative faced immense backlash for her anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, pro-gun stance and for being a mainstream voice disparaging the lives of queer and trans people.

You may like to watch

However, Boebert hit back and said it was “disgusting” to lay the blame for what happened at Club Q at her feet during an interview with radio station KOA, Colorado Public Radio reported.

In a Facebook post, Rifle Police Department reported that Tyler was arrested after a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts.”

Lauren Boebert’s son Tyler Boebert’s mugshot. (Facebook/Rifle Police Department).

“This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the statement adds.

Garfield County Jail records state that Tyler was booked on Tuesday (27 February).

He faces four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, four counts of criminal possession of ID documents, and a count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

He also is listed with four misdemeanour counts of ID theft, three misdemeanour counts of first-degree criminal trespass, and three misdemeanour counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Alongside these misdemeanours, he’s charged with three counts of petty theft of less than $300.

Currently, no bond has been set for his release. He’s currently listed as an inmate at Garfield County Jail.

Amid the Boebert’s family turmoil, Lauren has announced that she will run for Colorado’s 4th congressional district, switching from Colorado Town in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district which she currently represents.

Explaining her decision on Facebook, she noted her family troubles and “children’s future” was one reason for the change.

Who is Tyler Boebert?

Tyler, the 18-year-old son of the MAGA Congresswoman, is one of four of Lauren’s sons.

Tyler became a first-time father last year. Lauren announced she would be a grandmother at 36 with her then-17-year-old son expecting a baby boy with his girlfriend.

Tyler has previously been in the public eye. In 2022, at 17, Tyler made headlines after flipping his father’s SUV and injuring his friend, Noble D’Amato, who was in the car.

Additionally, Tyler’s parents divorced after nearly 18 years of marriage in 2023.

Lauren and Jayson Boebert cited “irreconcilable differences” led to their separation.

Jayson was arrested in January for an alleged assault on Tyler. Lauren was then granted a restraining order against Jayson.