Republican Lauren Boebert drops restraining order against ex-husband

Lauren Boebert has dropped a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson, in the latest twist to the legal drama surrounding the Republican congresswoman’s family.

Boebert, the representative for Colorado’s third congressional district – although she is mounting a campaign in a new district – has become notorious for her anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

She has repeatedly attacked Dr Rachel Levine, the first out trans federal official approved by the senate and denounced gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth. She has also mocked pronouns, complained about trans inclusion in sports and told drag queens to “stay away” from children.

Last month, the staunch Donald Trump supporter was granted a temporary restraining order against Jayson after she accused him of threatening to harm her and entering the home without permission. She previously referred to an alleged altercation between him and one of their children.

On Monday (11 March), Boebert ended her petition for a permanent restraining, telling a judge in Garfield county: “Jayson and I have come to some pretty strict agreements. Hopefully those are followed and we don’t have to pursue another one in the future,” Westword reported.

In January, the Silt Police Department, in north-west Colorado, confirmed that authorities were investigating an alleged physical altercation between the controversial Republican politician and her ex-husband.

Jayson claimed Boebert punched him in the face at a restaurant. She denied the allegation and was later cleared of any wrong-doing.

Just days later, Jayson was arrested for assault, following allegations of two domestic altercations: the argument in the restaurant and a fight with the couple’s son, according to Associated Press.

Separately, CPR News reported that Boebert’s teenage son, Tyler, faces felony charges, including criminal possession of stolen financial devices and criminal possession of identification documents.

The crimes are classified as class six felonies and, if found guilty, Tyler could be jailed for up to 18 months and fined as much as $100,000 (£78,000). He also faces more than 15 misdemeanour and petty offence charges, relating to a string of alleged thefts of property and vehicle trespasses, according to police in the municipality of Rifle.

In a statement provided to The Denver Post, Boebert said her son had been through some “very difficult” times but “should be held accountable for poor decisions, just like any other citizen”.

She continued: “It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him, I will continue to be there for him.”