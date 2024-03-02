Liz Hurley’s son Damian directed her lesbian sex scene in a new film, and people are shook
Liz Hurley is starring in a new erotic thriller, Strictly Confidential, which her son is directing. Understandably, the internet is shook.
Damian has cast the actor-come-model as Lily in his debut feature film Strictly Confidential — including lesbian sex scenes, and all.
The trailer for the movie landed on 28 February, and featured the 58-year-old engaging in a steamy lesbian love scene, in which she gets it on with Pear Chiravara’s character, Natasha.
The two women are portrayed sharing a passionate kiss before Natasha makes her way down Lily’s neck, chest, and lower body as the older woman throws her head back in pleasure. Bear in mind that Hurley’s 21-year-old son is behind this scene, though.
Let’s just say that viewers have had some — erm — thoughts about the scene, and quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share.
“I think it’s really weird to be watching your mum do this,” wrote one person, while another said: “She’s a beautiful woman. It’s also peak Roman Empire for a kid to be directing mom in soft-core porn.”
“Nepotism is taking an even darker turn…,” quipped a third.
Damian revealed that his mum had kept her promise about being in his first feature film, a vow which culminated when he was just a child.
The up-and-coming director shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram at the time, and said: “Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream.”
Elizabeth also starred in a short film by Damian, 2022’s The Boy on the Beach.
Strictly Confidential is set to be released on 5 April in select cinemas, and will also be made available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other platforms.
