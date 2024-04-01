Director of thriller Strictly Confidential, Damian Hurley, has said he felt “totally normal” directing his mum, Liz Hurley, in a lesbian sex scene.

Upcoming thriller Strictly Confidential saw filmmaker Damian, 21, direct his mother – the legendary British actress and model Liz Hurley – in a lesbian sex scene.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about the salacious scene, Damian said: “I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don’t know what that says about us”.

The rising star added: “I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry.

“They say exactly the same thing: that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary, for us we’ll just have grown up with in everyday life.”

Damian Hurley (R) and mum Liz Hurley (L). (Tristar Media/Getty)

In fact, Damian expressed pride in his mum for stepping into the flirtatious role in his first feature length film, he said: “I don’t think she has ever been cast in a sexier part at this point in her career.

You may like to watch

“People are realising that rules don’t really exist any more for ageing, growing up, acting responsibly.”

He added that he and his mum, with whom he often share clothes, are “like siblings” – something he owes to growing up without his father Steve Bing, who died on 22 June in 2020.

Starring alongside Liz in Strictly Confidential is former Emmerdale star Max Parker, who is best known for playing Luke Posner on the long running ITV soap.

Strictly Confidential promises to take viewers on a journey through a “seductive world of sex, betrayal and murder”.

Liz’s feature in the film follows her promising Damian she would take a role in his first feature when he was only eight.

Strictly Confidential is set to be released on 5 April in select cinemas, and will also be made available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other platforms.