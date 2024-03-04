Barry Keoghan was spotted in the crowd at The Eras Tour Singapore, and the way he reacted to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense’ outro was nothing less than iconic.

The singer-songwriter has been supporting Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour, with the performers finishing up a seven-show run in Australia before heading to Southeast Asia.

And Carpenter’s rumoured boyfriend Keoghan was spotted in the crowd on 3 March as the ‘Feather’ singer took to the stage at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.

In a viral moment, the Saltburn actor watched on as Carpenter sang the outro of her hit track ‘Nonsense’ — which sees the star often performing bespoke, location-specific lyrics for every show she performs. Of course, she never shies away from throwing in a sexual innuendo, or two.

Carpenter referenced the famous indoor waterfall in Singapore’s Jewel Changi shopping centre during the three-line outro. She sang: “He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/Singapore I hope you like my song-y.”

To this, Keoghan was caught smiling and raising his hands up to applaud his rumoured girlfriend. The star was also spotted at Swift’s opening show in the city on 2 March where Carpenter also played, as per a picture which did the rounds on X.

Barry Keoghan’s reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Nonsense’ outro in Singapore pic.twitter.com/4fWK2yAbmR — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 3, 2024

His appearance marks the latest moment the pair have been spotted together in public after rumours of a romance between them began swirling.

A week ago, the ‘because i liked a boy’ hitmaker shared a post about joining Swift during her acoustic set in Sydney after extreme weather meant Carpenter couldn’t perform her opening show. Keoghan “liked” the post and commented with a queen emoji. Because, of course she is.

On 9 February, the pair were seen going out for dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles, USA, and were later seen on their way to Hotel Bel-Air, as per PEOPLE. The morning after, they shared a kiss as Keoghan dropped her off at her home.

In the days following, they were spotted at dinner yet again at Delilah in West Hollywood, according to the outlet.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan for comment.