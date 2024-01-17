Saltburn’s production designer Suzie Davies has revealed a detail fans of the film have been dying to know: what Barry Keoghan was really slurping in the now-famous bathtub scene.

A sexually charged moment in Emerald Fennell’s film shows Oliver (Keoghan) watching classmate Felix, played by Jacob Elordi, masturbating in the bath.

As the scene reaches its climax, Oliver appears to lick Felix’s semen from around the tub, including the drain.

Elordi told Variety: “I was very proud… to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

The scene has gone on to inspire creatives globally, with the maker of “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater Candle” telling PinkNews they had to “wait for the shock” of Saltburn to wear off before making the quirky gift.

Speaking to Business Insider, Davies shared details of the erotic scene which she said required only the “most beautiful” bathroom.

‘He really went for it’

Not being able to find one that suited in Northamptonshire’s 127-room Drayton House, where the movie was shot, Davies’ team had to create one in another room.

Every detail was thought about, with every room being given a specific scent. Felix and Oliver’s bedrooms and bathrooms smelt of Felix’s aftershave.

And, Davies revealed, it was “yogurt, a bit of milk and some water”, that the star was seen drinking.

“He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp,” she added.

“Often, when you film things like that, there are 20 people in the room. It’s quite tense. But the cast can bring something that’s so extraordinary, you can hear a pin drop.

“So, when Barry was doing his stuff, it was amazing. He had no inhibitions.”