Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn bath water is now a candle, yes really

Fans of Saltburn can buy a candle inspired by that bathtub scene from the much talked-about film.

During the sexually-charged scene, as Oliver (Barry Keoghan) grows increasingly obsessed with Felix (Jacob Elordi), he watches Felix masturbating in a bathtub.

As the scene reaches its climax, Oliver then licks up Felix’s semen from around the tub – including the drain.

After becoming a meme across the internet, the scene has now inspired a candle that’s available from Etsy.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Move over Gwenyth Paltrow’s vagina candle, as the must-have scent for 2024 is ‘Jacob Elordi’s bath water’.

You may like to watch

The candle is available to buy from Etsy for £26/$26 and, of course, is just for fun as it’s available in five scents: apple harvest, cinnamon vanilla, clean cotton, sea salt and orchid and white sage.

But it’s branded jar will definitely turn heads wherever you put it in your house.

Elordi recently revealed how “proud” he was of the much talked-about scene in the Emerald Fennell-directed film.

In an interview with Variety he said: “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine’. I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”

In another scene Keoghan’s character, Oliver, humps a cemetery plot. The Banshees of Insherin actor revealed the thought process behind the shocking scene, saying “the gravesite was sort of like a collaboration with me and Emerald.”

“On the day, I was like, ‘Can I try something?’ I wanted to see what the next level of obsession was. So I asked for a closed set. I wanted to see where it went. It could have gone completely wrong but I think it moved the story.”

Saltburn is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and you can buy the ‘Jacob Elordi candle’ from Etsy.