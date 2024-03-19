Lady Gaga announces new Las Vegas residency dates and ticket details.

Lady Gaga has announced new dates as part of her Las Vegas residency – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will return to her Jazz & Piano show this summer, with eight shows planned at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am PT on 23 March via Ticketmaster.

She will return to the stage on 19 June and headline eight shows across the month, finishing up on 6 July.

They will mark her first shows since October 2023, which saw her finish up a sold-out run between 31 August and 5 October.

The show originally debuted in January 2019 alongside her Enigma concert, which focuses on theatricality and showcases her big, pop hits.

The Jazz & Piano section of the residency features stripped-down versions of her hits accompanied by songs from the Great American Songbook.

The ‘Jazz & Piano’ show sees Lady Gaga perform stripped back versions of her hits. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

It’s divided into four segments – each of them with a costume change, of course – and black-and-white film interludes.

Fans can expect to hear her own tracks like “Paparazzi”, “Poker Face”, “Born This Way” and recently added, “Stupid Love”, alongside covers.

During her last run she performed the likes of “Sway”, “The Best Is Yet to Come”, “Cheek to Cheek”, “Fly Me to the Moon” and “New York, New York”.

You can find out more details on Lady Gaga tickets for her Las Vegas residency, including presale info, below.

How to get Lady Gaga residency tickets

Fans can sign up to an exclusive Little Monsters presale at vegas.ladygaga.com.

You’ll need to sign up before 12pm PT on 20 March to receive access to the presale. Once you do you’ll be emailed details on how to purchase presale tickets from 2pm PT on 20 March.

The general sale will then take place from 10am PT on 23 March via Ticketmaster.