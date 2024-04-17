Future and Metro Boomin announce 2024 North American tour dates.

Future and Metro Boomin have announced details of a headline North American tour – and this is how to get tickets.

They’re following up their two collaborative albums with a joint tour across the US and Canada this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 19 April via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You were released in March and April 2024.

The former reached number one on the Billboard 200 and features hit singles “Like That” and “Type S**t”.

You may like to watch

The tour will begin on 30 July in Kansas City and head to the likes of Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta and Boston to name a few.

It will continue into August and September and is set to finish up with a show at Rogers Arena, Vancouver on 9 September.

Ahead of Future and Metro Boomin tickets going on sale, you can find out presale info and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

The general sale takes place from 10am local time on 19 April via Ticketmaster.

A Cash App presale takes place from 10am local time on 17 April for those who are card holders, you’ll need to use it to purchase your presale ticket. You can check your local listing below for more details.