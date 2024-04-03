First audio of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux released

The first audio snippet of Lady Gaga as the psychotic Harley Quinn in Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, has been released.

Get ready for another press tour of insane press lines, lewks to turn and potentially even an overly-repeated mantra, because Lady Gaga’s turn as Dr. Harleen Quinzel (more commonly known as Harley Quinn) is edging ever-closer.

The pop icon will appear in a sequel to 2019’s Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s titular villain and she’ll be starring as the Clown Prince’s lover and partner in crime, Harley Quinn.

More recently portrayed by Barbie‘s Margot Robbie in various DC Universe films, the character of Harley is just as deranged as the Joker, and a sneak peek of Gaga’s version posted to the movie’s official TikTok account has proved that the sequel’s take on the former psychiatrist won’t be any less inflammatory.

Lady Gaga’s voice for Harley Quinn in ‘JOKER 2’



“You can do anything you want… you’re Joker.” pic.twitter.com/ImrgUy310I — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 2, 2024

“You can do anything you want,” Lady-Gaga-slash-Harley-Quinn breathes in the brief clip. “You’re Joker.”

The TikTok is a slideshow of various previously released images for the film.

You may like to watch

A caption for the TikTok has also confirmed that the film’s first full length trailer will be released next Tuesday (9 April).

The clip comes after an official poster for the film was revealed, featuring both Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley, respectively.

The world is a stage. Joker: Folie à Deux trailer coming April 9. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/RAINu9ooYT — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 2, 2024

The pair are seen in a deep embrace, with Gaga’s Harley dipped as though the pair are mid dance – and if claims of the movie being a jukebox musical of sorts are to be believed, that’s entirely possible.

Recent reports (including one from Variety) have confirmed that the film includes “at least 15 cover songs,” and that “original tracks may be added.”

Director Todd Phillips also previously confirmed that while the film won’t be released until October this year, so fans will have to wait until then to see Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie á Deux.