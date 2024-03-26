Elon Musk’s ‘only ask’ of his gay friends is that they ‘have children’

Billionaire Elon Musk has said that his “only ask” of his gay friends is that they “have children for the continuance of civilisation”.

The owner of X/Twitter made the comments on the platform – which he bought in April 2022 for approximately $44 billion (£34.75 billion) – in response to being asked by an anonymous user: “Do you love the gays?”

In reply, SpaceX founder Musk, 52, wrote: “My observation is that people are born one way or another, it is not a choice. People should find mutual love and happiness where their heart leads them.

“I only ask of my gay friends that they have children for the continuance of civilisation.”

My observation is that people are born one way or another – it is not a choice.



People should find mutual love and happiness where their heart leads them.



I only ask of my gay friends that they have children for the continuance of civilization. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

This is not the first time Elon Musk has voiced his views on the planet’s population.

Addressing people at the Atreju festival, hosted by the conservative right-wing Brothers of Italy party in December, he told people to have more babies to ensure their “culture” doesn’t “disappear”.

You may like to watch

He went on to claim that, otherwise, the “culture of Italy, Japan and France will disappear”.

At the same event, Musk raged about a “woke mind virus”, a topic he continues to mention and has called “anti-civilisational”, for which he has been mocked.

Weighing in on a variety of issues, he also wrote on X: “My positions are centrist: secure borders, safe and clean cities, don’t bankrupt America with spending, racism against any race is wrong, no sterilisation below [the] age of consent. Is this right-wing?”

This is a battle to the death with the anti-civilizational woke mind virus.



My positions are centrist:

– Secure borders

– Safe & clean cities

– Don’t bankrupt America with spending

– Racism against any race is wrong

– No sterilization below age of consent



Is this right-wing? https://t.co/QgRkoem2u4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

Since taking over X, Musk has been criticised for reinstating previously banned figures and expressing a variety of controversial opinions, as well as for touting conspiracy theories – including about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of US Democrat Nancy Pelosi.