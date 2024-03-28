Who should win Drag Race UK vs the World season two?

Who should win season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World? We break down the queens’ challenge wins, track records, social numbers and arcs.

The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World‘s second season is set to air this Friday (29 March) at 9pm on BBC Three, and for the first time in an instalment of the Vs the World franchise, the top four is made of one queen from four different franchises – all of whom have at least one badge win.

Drag Race UK‘s Tia Kofi, Drag Race Down Under‘s Hannah Conda, Drag Race France‘s La Grande Dame and of course, Drag Race Phillipines‘ Marina Summers are all just one week away from a reunion with the eliminated queens and a smackdown for the crown – and it’s one of the tightest run races in recent Drag Race memory.

So who should win? Here’s a breakdown of each queen’s win and badge count, track record, social media numbers and storyline from season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World – but mark our words when we say it’s anyone’s crown.

You may like to watch

Hannah Conda

Hannah Conda. (BBC/World of Wonder)

Hannah has graced the British Werk Room with her trademark Aussie charm after placing as a runner-up in season two of Drag Race Down Under – and we couldn’t be happier to have seen more Conda.

Although she only snatched a ‘RuPeter Badge’ in the season’s penultimate episode by winning her first lipsync, Hannah had been in the top on another two episodes. This brings her ‘win count’ to three, and official ‘badge count’ to one.

Ms. Conda was also only low once, in the season’s ball episode, but never in the bottom two. Add to that two safe episodes and an extra high placement, and you’re cooking with gas.

Hannah’s overarching storyline has been as that one competitor who continuously just missed out on that badge despite constant strong performances, and it was satisfyingly brought to a conclusion in the roast episode. Could she have one more win – the big one – under her belt?

When it comes to the fans, our Down Under representative has garnered a cool 2,400 likes on her official #TeamHannah post at the time of writing, which is the lowest of the finalists. Is Hannah the official underdog for the crown?

La Grande Dame

La Grande Dame. (BBC/World of Wonder)

As the runner-up of Drag Race France‘s inaugural season once said, “FRAAAAAANCE!” La Grande Dame’s concoction of twisted humour and stunning runway looks has made for phenomenal viewing on Drag Race UK vs the World season two.

Win-wise, LGD – or ‘Dada’ as her castmates refer to her – has the lowest of the quartet, but that’s still only one less top-two placement than Hannah and Marina. The French beauty placed top in the Talent Show, and then in the top again the following episode with an added lipsync win meaning her ‘badge count’ is one, but win count is two.

LGD has been low twice (and safe and high once each), but only up for elimination once, in last week’s roast episode by default.

Whereas La Grande Dame started incredibly strong, her storyline has been the only one of the top four to decline as the season progressed – buoyed, it has to be said, by an absolutely phenomenal runway package. Not one miss.

When it comes to fan support, at the time of writing her #TeamLaGrandeDame post boasts 3,000 likes – the third highest number.

This is FRESH! This is FRENCH! 🤌 Scroll for some of @LaGrandeDameOui's best moments this series…



Watch La Grande Dame fight for the crown on the finale of #DragRaceUK vs The World this Friday, 9pm on #iPlayer



Support @LaGrandeDameOui with #TeamLaGrandeDame 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/AC29SBJRMa — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) March 27, 2024

Marina Summers

Marina Summers. (BBC/World of Wonder)

As many people’s outright choice for the crown, pint-sized ‘Filipina Winnah’ Marina Summers has, to put it politely, bulldozed the competition. She lost the first Drag Race Philippines crown to Precious Paula Nicole as runner up, but hasn’t let that stop her domination of Drag Race UK vs The World.

Marina doesn’t have the highest ‘win count’, but does have the most amount of badges, and has won the lipsync every time she’s been in the top. This means that her ‘badge’ and ‘win count’ are the same, with three – and that’s three queens sent to the house by Ms. Summers.

She’s only been in the bottom once (by default on the same episode as LGD), and for the remaining three episodes, has been safe, safe and high.

Marina’s plot this season has largely revolved around being ‘The Marina Summers’, with an unbeatable badge count and as a fearsome lipsyncer – it would make a lot of sense for the crown to be on its way to the Philippines…

Marina’s social numbers also dominate her fellow top four: at the time of writing, she has a colossal 13,800 likes, putting her firmly in pole position and well ahead of the pack.

Tia Kofi

Tia Kofi. (BBC/World of Wonder)

Ar British queen Tia Kofi has enjoyed one helluva rudemption on season two of Drag Race UK Vs. The World – and we couldn’t be happier to see it. Tia went from placing seventh with no wins on Drag Race UK, season two, to having a higher win count than Marina this time round.

Tia has been in the top two for four out of the season’s seven challenges – and safe for the remaining three. She’s also won two of her lipsyncs for the world, meaning that her ‘badge count’ is a solid two, second only to Marina out of the top four.

Tia’s storyline has arguably been the most satisfying to watch as a classic redemption arc after her initial run, which can still famously be described as “adequate” – and she’s also the only one of the top four to not have been a runner up on her original season.

On social media, Tia is currently placing second behind Marina for fan support, with her official #TeamTia post generating 5,500.

Racers! We have our four #DragRaceUK vs The World FINALISTS!



Use these gifs to support your favourite queens in the final battle for Queen of the Mothertucking World 🌍👑



Are you #TeamTia 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/7MA7X72sMW — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) March 23, 2024

Like we say; it’s anyone’s game. The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, season two airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, Friday at 9pm GMT.