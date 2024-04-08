A solar eclipse is approaching, and a fairly substantial subculture of astrology-loving LGBTQ+ people are particularly excited about the rare celestial event.

The astronomical phenomenon, where the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, will take place on Monday (8 April), and many queer people have strong thoughts on the eclipse’s meaning and impact.

Astrology has become a distinctly queer topic in recent decades, with many LGBTQ+ people embracing the power of star signs: and the upcoming solar eclipse is illuminating this connection.

Star-gazing queers have intensely prepared for this eclipse, and many are sharing memes about the event.

“Today is the day! Today is the day! The total solar eclipse is upon us!” one user posted on X (Twitter).

Today is the day! Today is the day! The total solar eclipse is upon us! (#DragRace) pic.twitter.com/JPKlPkgLmm — he's a cinema gay! (@atrulycinemagay) April 8, 2024

The attached image is captioned “Mama, kudos for saying that. For eclipsing.” – a reference to a recent Drag Race meme.

You may like to watch

In case you’re not familiar with it: when one contestant, Q, revealed she was HIV-positive, fellow contestant Plane Jane replied to Q’s heartrending honesty with the relatively unserious response: “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.”

Plus, it makes sense to equate the moon with a drag queen. After all, the moon is officially a gay icon.

Another post reads: “How gay you gotta be to recognize Miss Anthropocene rave edition in a photo of a solar eclipse.” Grimes’ ‘Miss Anthropocene (rave edition)’ cover art is an eclipse graphic.

How gay you gotta be to recognize Miss Anthropocene rave edition in a photo of a solar eclipse https://t.co/muPPKxA77G pic.twitter.com/VpwA9kiYCy — ✧ (@gagasluts) April 7, 2024

With the eclipse countdown on, someone else has made a T-shirt that states: “I saw the solar eclipse and now I’m gay.” Iconique!

I saw the 2024 solar eclipse and now I’m gay shirt

Buy here: https://t.co/9DgLSqcwdH pic.twitter.com/FrPAeNw9dP — Style Shirt USA (@StyletshirtUsa) April 7, 2024

The Cleveland LGBT Center have also latched onto this astrology trend, creating a guide for queer people to observe the solar eclipse. OK, so it’s not a hilarious Drag Race meme, but it is a super-helpful guide that offers up useful star-gazing information aimed specifically at the local queer community.

The Instagram post shares several LGBTQ+ places where people can view the total solar eclipse, including the LGBT Center Cleveland terrace as well as the Twist Social Club and Muse Gastropub.

“The sky itself isn’t out to get us”

So does the 2024 solar eclipse hold a particular significance for the queer community? Could it affect our gay plans in some way? Some astrology experts certainly think so.

Jessica Lanyado, a queer expert in astrology, told the outlet Pride: “The solar eclipse in Aries coincides with a Mercury retrograde, also in Aries.”

Lanyado notes this eclipse is specifically unique as both the eclipse and Mercury’s retrograde are in Aries. This will amplify the potential effects of the important celestial event.

Queer astrology expert Alice Sparkly Kat adds: “The eclipses right now are happening in Aries and Libra which means that the interruption of power is making us think about how we define aggression and protection.

“Queer people might feel that yearning for safety more because our lives are erased and voices silenced in so many places? But the sky itself isn’t out to get us.”

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse today?

In the US, time zones will cause the time of the solar eclipse to vary. You can use this handy tool to check when the eclipse will happen in your state and area.

In the UK, you’ll be able to catch a partial eclipse from western parts of the country if you are on high ground and the sky is clear.

This should be visible from 19:55 BST until sunset.

The UK’s last solar eclipse was in 1999 and the next partial solar eclipse which will be visible from the UK is set for 29 March 2025. So if you have the chance, head out with your eyes to the skies today but don’t forget your solar eclipse glasses.

What is the path of the 2024 solar eclipse?

Everything west of the line between Fowey in Cornwall to Berwick upon Tweed in Northumberland may be able to get a glimpse of the moon’s partial sun eclipse.

The solar eclipse will be a total eclipse over certain North American cities, including Dallas, Indianapolis and Cleveland. The eclipse will span from Mexico to Newfoundland in the easternmost tip of Canada.