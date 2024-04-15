Grimes’ Coachella set over the weekend was completely overrun by “major technical difficulties” that left the singer screaming in frustration on stage.

On Saturday April 13, Grimes’ songs were playing at double speed which made it difficult for her to perform properly. On stage, she said: “All my tracks are double tempo and I can’t do the math. They’re borderline un-mixable, so the rest of my set won’t be mixes but it’ll still be fun.”

On X (Twitter), Grimes apologised to her fans and said she would not “let such a thing happen again”.

She wrote: “I want to apologise for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back [really] strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like Rekordbox BPM’s and letting someone else organise the tracks on the SD card etc.

“I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything [through] the CDJs myself and [though} I flagged it I wasn’t insistent.”

She continued: “I’ve spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood [at the moment].”

Grimes added that there were “some good lessons learned” from the experience and that “next week will be flawless”.

She also asked her fans to “forgive” her for what happened.

Social media users called Grimes’ performance “the worst performance in the history of Coachella” and were quick to make fun of the technical issues in a series of reaction tweets.

Some people also compared it to Frank Ocean’s Coachella set last year, which was widely labelled a “disastrous mess.“

Grimes’ love of AI and technology also came under fire, with one person tweeting about the “irony of Grimes being a weird techno-futurist who wants humanity to merge with AI and create a transhumanist libertarian utopia and then f**king up her Coachella set due to technical difficulties.”

However, it was not the only performance to go viral – or go wrong – as a clip of Blur’s performance was shared widely because the band’s frontman Damon Albarn criticised the crowed for failing to sing along to their 90s hit “Girls & Boys”.

Grimes is a Canadian singer-songwriter who is well-known for her relationship with billionaire and the owner of X and Tesla, Elon Musk. They first met in 2018 and have three children together, but many fans of Grimes haven’t exactly warmed to Musk.

She’s previously stuck up for her controversial ex, saying that he hates “woke culture”, and that his well-documented issues with the trans community stem from “concerns about fertility”.

The singer recently ‘hard-launched’ her new boyfriend on Instagram, but did not tag him. Fans speculated in the comments that it was EDM artist Anyma, real name Matteo Milleri.