Rapper Lil Tay has sparked online beef with artist of the moment and CEO of “gay pop” JoJo Siwa, after accusing the singer of liking a “shady tweet” about her.

16-year-old “Money Way” rapper Lil Tay hopped onto X/Twitter last night (16 April) to accuse “Karma” singer Siwa, 20, of being a bad girl, and doing some bad things.

The surprising feud began at the end of last week after a social media user shared a clip from Tay’s “Sucker 4 Green” music video along with the caption, “Oh Jojo Siwa get off the floor.”

Lil Tay, whose real name is Tay Tian, didn’t take the comparison lightly, writing in a scathing post: “Wish I didn’t just find out who that is, I wrote ‘SUCKER 4 GREEN’ myself. Didn’t buy the song or hire a ghostwriter.”

She added: “Please don’t mention me and her in the same sentence.”

Tay was likely referencing Siwa’s new “adult” single “Karma”, which is believed to be both a discarded Miley Cyrus song from over a decade ago, and a version of an unreleased 2012 song called “Karma’s a B**ch” by American performer Brit Smith.

Following Tay’s first social media outburst, a screenshot began to circulate which appeared to depict Siwa liking a tweet that described Tay as “just a meme”.

“There’s really no comparison between Jojo and #LilTay anyway,” the post reads. “#JojoSiwa has a career. Lil Tay is just a meme, and a pathetic one at that.”

While it’s not clear if Siwa did “like” the post – her X/Twitter profile currently shows that she has “liked” zero posts on the platform – Lil Tay decided to shoot an incredibly fiery response her way.

“You’re a scary ass b***h if you have something to say about me, say it and this time DON’T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets,” she challenged.

The rapper, who went viral last summer after her Instagram page was hacked and false claims were shared that she and her half-brother had died, added: “Don’t let those paid YouTube views and botted Spotify streams get to your head Madonna from dollar tree ass b***h.”

At the time of writing, Siwa has offered no response to Tay’s raging reaction, while Tay’s post has garnered more than 130,000 “likes”.

JoJo Siwa.(Getty/Gilbert Flores)

Earlier this month, JoJo made her intention with her new music clear: she wanted to launch a rebrand of the Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz era kind with “Karma”.

And, in fairness, she’s half way there, as she’s certainly achieved the slew of media attention that Cyrus did following the release of “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” back in 2013.

After releasing “Karma” at the beginning of the month, Siwa broke the internet thanks to her steamy lesbian antics in the music video.

Then, she caused a social media firestorm after claiming to be the inventor of “gay pop”, while simultaneously crediting artists who created “gay pop” before her, aka Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

She later retracted the statement.

Plus, after fans unearthed Brit Smith’s unreleased version of “Karma”, the singer released it officially – and her version began beating Siwa’s in the charts.

“Karma” is available to steam now.