A man with a “prolific offending history”, arrested after a nationwide manhunt, has been jailed for a homophobic hate crime.

Appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court last week (23 April), Alex Ogden, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 32 months.

The court heard that 28-year-old Ogden had 39 previous convictions, mostly for offences in the north of England and on trains.

The Metropolitan police launched the manhunt after a man in his fifties was attacked in Islington, North London, last October.

According to the Met, Ogden used a knife and subjected the victim to homophobic abuse, causing cuts to his face and a broken nose.

Forensic evidence recovered at the scene identified Ogden as the suspect and he was arrested in Southwark on 2 November.

You may like to watch

The victim has been granted a five-year restraining order against Ogden, who will be placed on licence once released.

Detective chief inspector Paul Ridley from Central North Public Protection team said he was extremely proud of the officers who were “able to secure the conviction against this violent man”.



Ridley added: “Ogden has a prolific offending history, targeting multiple victims across the country. This offence was treated as a homophobic hate crime for the appalling comments used during the attack.



“I would urge any member of the public to come forward if they have also been subjected to hate crime. This conviction demonstrates the Met’s commitment to tackling hate crime in the LGBTQ+ community and the continued prosecution of people who seek to cause harm.”