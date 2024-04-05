Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has made no bones about the fact that she’s entering her bad girl era, and the jaw-droppingly racy music video for new single “Karma” has sealed the deal.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old dancer-cum-actress-cum-singer debuted a fascinating new look, ditching her signature rainbow teenybopper aesthetic in favour of a darker, bawdier appearance.

Siwa stepped out at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week with a P!nk-esque mohawk, decked out in a black, bejewelled mesh bodysuit, and KISS-style makeup (which, by the way, Gene Simmons approves of).

Outlining the aspirations for her bold new look and career move, she described wanting a Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz-era rebrand, with a dash of Britney Spears’ “I’m A Slave 4 U” thrown in for good measure.

Sorry, the old JoJo Siwa can’t come to the phone right now. (Getty/Jeff Kravitz)

Well, the culmination of JoJo Siwa’s Miley Cyrus revamp is here, as the star – who came out as queer back in 2021 – has just dropped the wet, wild and 100 per cent lesbian music video for new single, “Karma”.

Wearing the same head-turning look that she donned at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Siwa starts the video with a bang – almost quite literally.

She’s out at sea, on a desert island, just hanging out in the sand, before a fellow sparkly bodysuit aficionado mounts her.

Suddenly, the SpongeBob SquarePants star is above water, on a boat, and is embroiled in a part love triangle, part dance-off with her desert island lover and another woman.

“I was a wild child, you always knew it… thou shall not lie, thou shall not cheat, thou shall not get caught, or you’ll end up just like me,” she sings suggestively during the pop tune, implying that the new bad girl version of JoJo Siwa is an adulterer.

“Karma’s a b**ch, and she’s with you right now,” she continues, before leaping off of the cruise ship and back into the water.

Then, back on the island, she thrusts her cheating ex onto the sand and aggressively grinds up against her – and it’s this moment, it’s fair to say, that is breaking the internet.

Karma by Jojo Siwa is going to mark the beginning of a cultural reset I’m so sure of this pic.twitter.com/pUtQL9z0pJ — what (@kingdagnabbit) April 5, 2024

hey mutuals please look at jojo siwa humping this girl on ur tl pic.twitter.com/EHJCWB1f7H — Sand Eater (@itemhjs) April 5, 2024

rihanna bby you can keep R9 in the drafts… jojo siwa can take it from here pic.twitter.com/30O7yoBo55 — faerie test 🇵🇸 (@portalsparfums) April 5, 2024

drinking game; drink everytime jojo siwa humps a girl in her music video pic.twitter.com/RJWOAyc03v — montay (@SPIICECADET) April 5, 2024

I fear JoJo Siwa had the best release of the night. She came and MOTHERED😭 pic.twitter.com/u9jzXISInc — Pop★💋| Fan account (@Popmvsics) April 5, 2024

wtf is this 😭😭😭😭😭 icb this is jojo siwa im crying



pic.twitter.com/GTd2hpslTO — maria (@prfctstyIe) April 5, 2024

While a lot of social media users are expressing their shock at the super-queer new music video, there’s a fair few who are enjoying Siwa’s new musical endeavour.

“I fear JoJo Siwa had the best release of the night. She came and MOTHERED,” declared one JoJo Siwa mega fan.

“IDK what kinda sexual awakening Jojo Siwa is having but slay girl, OK,” wrote a second.

“Chappell Roan watch out… JoJo Siwa is lowkey taking your place of lesbian pop star,” a third warned.

JoJo Siwa’s new single “Karma” is streaming now.